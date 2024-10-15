RBTL season kicks off Tuesday with ‘Les Misérables’

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League season kicks off on Tuesday with the first performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “Les Misérables”.

The start of the new season brings new features to the West Herr Auditorium Theatre including more parking, improved safety to and from the theatre, and new second-floor amenities. RBTL is working on a multi-stage renovation project for the historic building by 2030, the building’s 100th anniversary.

“Les Misérables”, set in the revolutionary period of France, runs through Sunday, Oct. 20. You can get tickets and see show times here or at the Auditorium Box Office. The musical based on the Victor Hugo novel includes iconic musical numbers such as “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own”.

News10NBC spoke with Mya Rena Hunter, who plays Eponine in “Les Misérables”, about what makes this a timeless story.



“As we see the boys storm the barricade, they’re fighting for what they want, for what they want to see in the world, and how they want to be represented,” Hunter said. “So, I think that’s very important and I think, especially as our current political climate, as we’re involved as young advocates and just members of this country, I think it’s really interesting to see those parallels.”

Here are the other RBTL shows happening this season. You can get tickets and see show times here.