RCSD looking to rename School 33 after longtime educator Iris Banister

Community discusses naming School 33 after Iris Banister

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community weighed in Tuesday on the future home of School 33 on Webster Avenue, the largest K-6 school in Monroe County.

News10NBC confirmed the Board of Education intends to name the school after educator Iris Banister, who worked in the district for more than three decades. She died earlier this year.

Iris Banister’s son Simeon Banister was at Tuesday’s meeting.

“One of the things that’s meant a lot to us … they said to us there’s been a lot of local support, and it’s a neighborhood we grew up in, a lot of neighbors who have expressed support. And the other thing that’s really exciting is how many folks who have recalled the impact that she had on their lives,” he said.

The school’s current namesake, John James Audubon, was a naturalist and artist. He also owned slaves. the district has renamed a number of schools in recent years to recognize local achievements of women and people of color.

It’s not yet clear when the school’s name officially will be changed.