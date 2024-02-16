RCSD students celebrate Black History Month with dancing and music

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District students showed off their talents on Thursday night with an arts student showcase.

It’s part of a celebration of Black History Month with singing, dancing and musical performances. Students at schools from across the district were recognized at the central office for their academic achievement, community service, and leadership.

