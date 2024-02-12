Red Wings make 50-degree guarantee for opening day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are once again guaranteeing that the temperature will be at least 50 °F for the season’s home opener on April 2.

If temperatures don’t hit 50 °F, spectators will get a free ticket for any other home game in April or May. Last season, the Red Wings made the same guarantee but the temperatures were just 3 degrees shy of 50 °F and every spectator got a free ticket.

The Red Wings will take on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs for their home opener at Innovative Field. The game starts at 4:05 p.m. and you can get tickets here.

The average temperature in Rochester on April 2 is 41 °F but the record high, set in 2010, is 86 °F. The Red Wings have made their 50-degree guarantee for several years and have gotten it right in 2017 and 2022.