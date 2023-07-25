Retired Greece Police officer will be sentenced for child porn

GREECE, N.Y. — A retired Greece Police officer will learn his fate on Tuesday morning for possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in April.

Raymond Dipasquale could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Officials say that between November 2020 and February 2022, Dipasquale had devices that he used to receive, posses, and view child pornography. Dipasquale possessed approximately 700 images and videos of child pornography.

Officials say some of the images and videos depicted minors subjected to violence and sexual abuse. Dispasquale’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m.