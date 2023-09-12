Retired Irondequoit Police chief admits to tax fraud

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man who formerly led Irondequoit’s police department admitted defrauding the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Alan Laird admitted committing tax fraud in federal court Tuesday.

He admitted to filing false tax returns for the security business he co-owned, the security company Swoop 1 Inc., between 2016-2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Laid and his business partner Steven Rosenbaum willingly signed false tax returns, failing to report receipts and cashing checks from clients but not reporting the amount on taxes.

He admitted failure to report nearly $5.6 million dollars in corporate income taxes.

Last month, his business partner Steven Rosenbaum admitted committing tax fraud. In court papers, Rosenbaum said his co-owner, who has the initials “A.L.”, conspired with him. Rosenbaum will be sentenced in December.

Laird retired from his role as police chief in November. At the time, he said in a statement that he did so for personal reasons and for his family.

He declined to comment after court.