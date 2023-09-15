Revised CityGate plans presented to Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New development plans for the CityGate project were presented to City Council members during a working session Thursday.

The original plans called for retail and office space, a hotel, multi-family housing, and a satellite transit center. But according to papers submitted by the developers, market conditions have changed — and housing and office space are no longer part of their vision.

The developers, Streamline Development Partners, want to expand the central commercial zoning area to include property owned by the city. During the meeting, they explained that would create more opportunities for leasing throughout the CityGate project.

The developers have also presented plans to build a TopGolf entertainment complex on land in Brighton that borders the CityGate property.