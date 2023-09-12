TopGolf makes pitch to Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The effort to bring TopGolf to Rochester is taking shape.

The Brighton Town Board’s Public Works Committee met on Tuesday morning to present a proposal to create an indoor/outdoor golf facility on Westfall Road near CityGate.

The board meeting is the first step in the project. It’s part of the incentive zoning process, which is an opportunity for the project developer to come in with a proposal and provide amenities to the town and the community.

In August, News10NBC learned about an application to bring in TopGolf or something similar to Brighton. TopGolf is an indoor-outdoor complex that features a high-tech golf game with driving range bays, paired with a restaurant, bar, event space, outdoor seating and music.

“It’s new to the area. It’ll be a regional attraction,” Supervisor Bill Moehle said. “We will be looking at it very closely. But you know, on initial review, I’m excited by the opportunity to have them coming.”

