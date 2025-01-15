RFD: Gas leak caused explosion of home on Pullman Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester fire investigators have determined that a gas leak from a home appliance caused the explosion of a home on Pullman Avenue off Dewey Avenue.

The Rochester Fire Department shared the update on Wednesday. The explosion turned the home into a pile of rubble and left a man hospitalized with burns on Friday, Jan. 3.

The explosion also spread fire to two neighboring houses. It took 52 firefighters an hour and a half to control the fire. The first crews arrived around 1:30 p.m. and the Red Cross had to help the residents displaced.

RFD is reminding people to call 911 if they smell or suspect a gas leak.