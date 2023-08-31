RGH leaders and nurses meet about staffing; Still haven’t reached agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Management at Rochester General Hospital and the union that represents its nurses held a meeting about staffing on Wednesday, according to Rochester Regional Health’s website.

The two groups still haven’t agreed on a contact and have been trying to reach an agreement since last October. RRH said Wednesday’s meeting was productive and allowed both nurses and management to ask questions about their respective proposals. Here’s a statement on RRH’s website:

“The meeting was a productive one, allowing the parties to explain the concepts and intent behind their proposals, with the goal of helping both sides come to an agreement. RGH and RUNAP also had the opportunity to ask each other additional clarifying questions about specific elements within their respective proposals.”

“As the meeting wasn’t a bargaining session, no agreements were reached. However, both sides have committed to reviewing the information that was shared, looking into additional issues related to staffing, and meeting again soon to discuss this topic.”

The next meetings are scheduled for on Sept. 11, Sept. 21, and Sept. 27 for formal bargaining sessions.

Wednesday’s session came nearly a month after RGH nurses went on two-day strike after the union and the hospital couldn’t reach a contract agreement. Nurses picketed around the hospital’s main entrance, calling for fairer wages and more staffing. The strike didn’t impact patient care.

RUNAP represents about 900 nurses and other professionals. The nurses unionized last year and are trying to reach their first ever contract.