RGH nurses vote 95% in favor of new contract with hospital

Taylor Liberti News10NBC
RUNAP members vote in favor of ratification (Photo: RUNAP Facebook)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) at Rochester General Hospital have voted in favor of ratifying a new contract with the hospital.

RUNAP posted the update to Facebook Wednesday night, saying 95% of its members voted in favor of the contract.

