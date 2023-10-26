RGH nurses vote 95% in favor of new contract with hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) at Rochester General Hospital have voted in favor of ratifying a new contract with the hospital.
RUNAP posted the update to Facebook Wednesday night, saying 95% of its members voted in favor of the contract.
