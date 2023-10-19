Rochester General Hospital, nurses union reach tentative agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester General Hospital leaders and the union representing nurses at the hospital have reached a tentative agreement.

This means the five-day strike that was set to start Monday has been canceled.

After the 25th bargaining session in just over a year, members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals now have their first contract.

According to RUNAP’s Facebook page, bargaining reps will be in touch with RNs to talk about details and ratification.

