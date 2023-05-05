Rite Aid pharmacy on Portland Avenue is closing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rite Aid pharmacy on Portland Avenue is closing on Wednesday. Company officials say the decision to shut down is one they have taken seriously and say they’ll work to make sure customers still get their prescriptions.
Last November, the Walgreens Pharmacy on Thurston Road closed permanently. Rite-Aid will also close two stores in Buffalo over the next week.
RELATED:
- City looking to fill Thurston Road Walgreens vacancy with another business (Nov. 30)
- Jefferson Avenue pharmacy busy filling prescriptions after Walgreens closed (Nov. 30)
- Customers worry about where they’ll get their meds as Walgreens on Thurston Road closes (Nov. 8)
- UPDATE: Two state lawmakers send letter to Walgreens CEO after Thurston Road pharmacy closes (Oct. 28)