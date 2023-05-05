Rite Aid pharmacy on Portland Avenue is closing

Evan Bourtis News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rite Aid pharmacy on Portland Avenue is closing on Wednesday. Company officials say the decision to shut down is one they have taken seriously and say they’ll work to make sure customers still get their prescriptions.

Last November, the Walgreens Pharmacy on Thurston Road closed permanently. Rite-Aid will also close two stores in Buffalo over the next week.

