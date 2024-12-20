Roc Holiday Village: Free movie screenings, inaugural 5K, and more festivities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park is once again full of shopping, ice skating, and holiday festivities. The 6th annual Roc Holiday Village is underway with 17 days of entertainment.

Roc Holiday Village runs through Sunday, Dec. 29 except on Mondays and Tuesdays. The holiday village includes over 25 vendors, Santa’s Workshop, and activities at the Simcona Gingerbread House. There will also be free arcade games, trivia nights, movie screenings, and live music. Here’s a look at what’s planned for Friday and this weekend:

Friday, Dec. 20: There’s a free screening of 1983 classic holiday film “A Christmas Story” at The Simcona Gingerbread House. The screening starts at 8:30 a.m. and the movie is about an hour and a half.

Friday, Dec. 20: The Triple-O Lodge Bar is holding a tasting of the Belgian beer Stella Artois and a celebration of its craftsmanship. It runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: For the first time this year, the village is hosting the Winter Wonderland 5K race. It kicks off at 7:30 p.m. You can sign up here.

Saturday, Dec. 21: There's a free screening of Will Ferrell's classic holiday comedy "Elf" at The Simcona Gingerbread House. The screening starts at 8:30 a.m. and the movie is about an hour and a half.

You can see a full daily schedule of events here. The shopping runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays. For the weekends, the shopping runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The winter igloos are also back but they’re already sold out.

News10NBC spoke with Roc Holiday Village’s co-founder and co-owner Kelli Marsh, who said she drew inspiration from other holiday markets around the world.