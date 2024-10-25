Rochester airport gets nonstop flights to Central Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a sunny escape from Rochester’s winter, you’re in luck. The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is now offering nonstop flights to Central Florida.

Avelo Airlines launched the nonstop service on Friday to Lakeland International Airport which is between Tampa and Orlando. The flights will take place twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets start at $56 and you can get tickets here. Avelo also offers flights from Rochester to Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina, and Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina. Starting Nov. 8, the airline will offer flights to Charlotte / Concord, North Carolina.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the nonstop service will offer local residents easy access to major attractions in Florida such as Walt Disney World and other theme parks in Orlando.

Earlier this month, the Rochester airport also began nonstop flights to Las Vegas through Southwest Airlines, which was years in the making.