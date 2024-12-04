Rochester airport is getting nonstop flights to Nashville and Wilmington

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two new nonstop destinations are coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Avelo Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will offer nonstop service to Nashville, Tenn. and Wilmington, N.C. The flights will begin twice weekly in April. Fares start at $54 and you can make reservations here.

ROUTE ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣 @AveloAir is adding TWO new nonstop destinations from ROC starting April 3, 2025! 👇



📍 Nashville, TN (BNA)

📍 Wilmington, NC (ILM)



Flights to Music City’s Nashville International Airport begin on April 3 and will be on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Coastal North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport begin April 5 and will be on Mondays and Fridays.

The new destinations will bring Avelo Airlines’ number of nonstop destinations from Rochester to five. Avelo also flies to Research Triangle’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, and Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport.

In addition, back in October, Southwest Airlines launched nonstop flights to Las Vegas. The flights to Vegas were years in the making.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the added destination to Nashville will allow Rochesterians to explore its world-famous music scene from the Grand Ole Opry to the Honky Tonk Highway. Bello said the flights to Wilmington will give Rochesterians affordable access to beaches with a beautiful riverwalk.