Rochester airport launches nonstop flights to North Carolina on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is launching a new nonstop destination to North Carolina on Friday.

Avelo Airlines will fly from Rochester to the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in Charlotte twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The airport is just minutes from the City of Charlotte. One-way fares start at $56 and you can book tickets here.

Last month, Avelo Airlines launched nonstop flights from Rochester to Lakeland International Airport in Central Flordia and Southwest Airlines launched nonstop flights to Las Vegas. The flights to Vegas were years in the making.

Avelo Airlines also has nonstop flights from Rochester to Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina and Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina.