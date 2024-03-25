Rochester City Ballet to celebrate eclipse with special performances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City Ballet is planning three days of performances to mark the total solar eclipse on April 8th.

The ballet will host an event with dancing and themed cocktails at Fairport Brewing, 1044 University Ave. from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th. Purchase tickets here.

Dancers will also grace the stage at the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s Eclipse Spectacular: A Symphonic Celebration on Sunday, April 7th. Tickets are available here.

And on the day of the eclipse, the ballet will perform a brand-new routine from 10:45 to 11 a.m. at the RMSC, 663 East Ave. Tickets for the museum’s festival are available here.

For a list of all eclipse-related events, head to News10NBC’s special guide.