Rochester company that tailors Hickey Freeman suits will open new store Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester company that tailors Hickey Freeman suits will open its new store on Thursday at the corner of South Union Street and East Broad Street.

This will be customers’ final chance to buy Hickey Freeman clothing made in Rochester. After June 1, all clothing made at the factory on North Clinton Avenue must be sold under the Rochester Tailored Clothing brand. That’s because the production for Hickey Freeman is moving to Mexico.

The store opening marks the company’s first sale in five years. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Then, it continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Hickey Freeman has been a cornerstone of Rochester for almost 125 years. As we evolve into our new identity, we invite everyone to join us for this Memorial Day Sale and grab the last of the Hickey Freeman branded items made in our historic factory,” said company CEO Stephen Granovsky.

The Hickey Freeman clothing line was licensed to the Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing in Rochester. That license now no longer exists after financial negotiations broke down. However, the company’s 200 jobs will remain in Rochester as they produce other suits.