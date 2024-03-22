Rochester eclipse: Brighton will join other Monroe County school districts in closing during eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Brighton Central School District announced that it will close during the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, joining all other school districts in Monroe County.

Brighton says it will close for the eclipse to “allow for families to be together on this day, including our staff and their families.” Until the announcement on Friday, Brighton was the lone school district in Monroe County that didn’t plan to close for the entire day. Instead, they planned on a half-day of school.

Brighton says it decided to close after reviewing new information such as day care closures and the availability of snow days. School will be back the day after the eclipse but will close on Wednesday, April 10 for the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr. You can see Brighton’s announcement here.

