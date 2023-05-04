First egg of Rochester falcon couple hatched

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new baby falcon is welcomed to the world Thursday afternoon!

The Rochester falcon couple, Nova and Neander, have a nesting box on the Times Square Building. The couple has four eggs total this season. The first egg hatched on Thursday!

The Falcon Cam Twitter page posted about the hatching.

Another brief view of the #ROC #peregrine hatch! The other pipped egg seems close as well! pic.twitter.com/L8M0If0abX — Rfalconcam (@Rfalconcam) May 4, 2023

Peregrine Falcons are on New York State’s list of endangered species. This population started declining after the 1940s because of exposure to the pesticide DDT, which caused eggshells to thin and crack. However, their population is improving because of projects to preserve nesting sites and the ban on DDT.

