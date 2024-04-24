Rochester man says he’s sick and tired of the chaos; three days later his cousin is killed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a violent weekend in Rochester, including a homicide between two people who knew each other.

Just days before that killing, the cousin of the victim approached me to say he is fed up with the lawlessness in our city, especially stolen cars. Wednesday, we reunited at the corner where we met.

I met Carl McDonald at the corner of Reynolds Street and Columbia Avenue last week when I was covering that crazy scene where two KIAs and two Hyundais drove through an accident scene.

One girl was hanging out of a window.

That night, Carl came up to me and said he’s sick and tired of the chaos.



“We’re looking at here, here, here. All of this area,” Carl said Wednesday, pointing to the damage on his truck.



The damage happened when his truck was hit by a stolen car a couple of months ago. The impact broke the side mirror and the runner, dented the passenger door, and stained his truck green.

Carl says the insurance of the car that hit him won’t cover the damage because it was stolen.



News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean: “When we met here last week, I could tell you we’re pretty fed up.”

Carl McDonald: “I am, and I’m not the only one. I have to pay $3,000 out of pocket to fix my vehicle from individuals that are not being held accountable for their actions.”

According to the RPD’s public data site, 60 cars have either been stolen or attempted stolen in the last 14 days.

The average of four stolen or attempted stolen cars this year is better than the average of 10 last year.

We have hard-working people in this neighborhood that get up and go to work everyday and then have to come home to property damage, vehicle damage Carl McDonald

But since the day we met, the chaos Carl is tired of has only worsened.



Three days after we met, Carl’s cousin was killed outside an apartment building on South Clinton Avenue. Rochester Police say Myron Fair was stabbed once in the heart after he got into an argument in a car with a man from Clifton Springs.

Police arrested Mark Burdick and charged him with murder.



“My aunt, [who] is his mom, is very sick with cancer,” Carl said. “(The killing) happened Sunday. She just got out of the hospital Thursday and now she has to bury a child.”



Police say Myron Fair and Mark Burdick were acquaintances.

The New York State Police and the RPD still have not told me whether the cars that drove through the accident scene have been recovered and whether or not the people inside them have been arrested.

State Police call it an “active investigation.”