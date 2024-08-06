Rochester man sentenced to 19 years to life for 2021 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall sentenced 33-year-old Whitney Morris to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of Christopher Porchea.

On November 26, 2021, at 6:45 p.m., Rochester Police Officers found 51-year-old Porchea with a gunshot wound to his upper body in a parking lot at Norton Street and North Clinton Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries three days later.

In December of 2023, a jury found Morris, a parolee, and registered sex offender, responsible for Porchea’s murder.

