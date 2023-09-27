Rochester mayor speaks out after man was hit by City garbage truck

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday night the mayor is speaking out after a man was hit by a City garbage truck while crossing the street Tuesday.

The 59-year-old man is still in critical condition.

It happened just after 11 in the morning at the intersection of Saint Paul and Bausch streets in the Upper Falls area. Police tell us he was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

News10NBC saw his cane and shoes left behind in the street.

Mayor Malik Evans expressed sympathy for the man’s family, and says the city is investigating.

“It is a tragedy. We are very sad that it happened. Our hearts go out to the family and the investigation is ongoing,” says Evans.

Investigators say the driver of the truck is cooperating with police.