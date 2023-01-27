Rochester mom pleads not guilty to murdering 1-year-old son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother accused of brutalizing her two children – one of whom died – pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.

Bryasia Love, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Rochester Police say Love called 911 Thursday, Jan. 19, saying her 1-year-old son, A’Mias Love, was unresponsive. He was rushed to Strong Memorial, where he died Tuesday.

Investigators announced A’Mias’ death, and his mother’s arrest, Thursday at a press conference, where they detailed the brutal injuries he suffered.

“That abuse resulted in multiple skull fractions, lacerations of the top of his head and liver, and severe damage to his eyes,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said.

While investigating, police say they discovered A’Mias’ two-and-a-half-year old sister had also been assaulted, allegedly by Love. She is expected to recover and is in the care of her grandmother.

Love remains in the Monroe County Jail.

