Rochester Music Hall of Fame to have permanent home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Broadway Theater League and Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced a partnership on Monday with plans to give the hall of fame a permanent exhibit in the West Herr Performing Arts Center on East Main Street downtown.

The exhibit will include memorabilia and instruments of various local artists previously inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

The collaboration marks the start of an RBTL initiative to turn West Herr Performing Arts Center into a multi-use venue for local community arts groups to use, according to a press release.

In December, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Record Archive, and the band Black Sheep as part of its 2025 induction class. Next month, the hall of fame will announce the rest of its 2025 class.

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s 2025 induction ceremony will take place on April 13 at 7 p.m. at Kodak Hall in the Eastman Theater. Tickets can be purchased here.