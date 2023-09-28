Rochester Police arrest suspect in murder at Flower City Station bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released the name of a suspect in the murder of 41-year-old Kimanhi Hinds on May 29 at Flower City Station bar on East Avenue.

Police say they were called to the scene for reports of a person shot and found Hinds with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Despite attempted life-saving measures from civilians and officers, Hinds died at the scene.

At the same time, another gunshot victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This victim was a guard working at the Flower City Station bar.

Police say their investigation determined that there was a fight in the bar between Hinds and a woman. Police say the security guard intervened, and believe 36-year-old Randy Burney, who was not involved in the fight, walked up to Hinds and shot him at a near-point-blank range.

One of those gunshots also hit the security guard.

Thursday, the United State Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force found Burney in Rochester and took him into custody. Police say he has been charged with murder in the second degree.

Officials say additional charges may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury. Burney will be arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday at 9:30 a.m.