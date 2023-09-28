Rochester Police to release body-worn camera footage of shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days after a man was shot during a struggle with a Rochester Police officer, the department will release body-worn camera footage of the encounter.

The video, edited by the department, will depict the moments up to, during, and after the fight.

The suspect remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The officer had trauma to his upper body: the struggle so violent, police say his parts of his vest and uniform were ripped off and scattered on the ground.

This happened Sunday night when police they responded to Seventh Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

At the scene, an officer saw a truck with no headlights. RPD says that the driver fled, leading to a chase that ended when the car crashed into a pole on First Street near Hempel Street.

According to RPD, the driver ran down First Street and eventually came to a backyard, where the officer tried to take him in custody. That led to a struggle where the officer tried to use his Taser. Eventually, the driver was shot in the upper body. An RPD sergeant performed life-saving medical care on the man at the scene and in the ambulance.

RPD says they found a loaded handgun and a large amount of narcotics around First Street. Officers say they also found another loaded gun in the suspect’s truck.

RPD says the man who was shot was convicted in 2019 of illegally possessing a handgun in the city and had a warrant for fleeing from officers in a car.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.