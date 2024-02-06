Rochester sex offender accused of kidnapping and raping girl appears in court for arraignment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Hunt, the convicted sex offender accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl while on parole, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Rochester City Court.

Investigators say Hunt, 47, broke into a home on Friday on the city’s northeast side with a tire iron and attacked the young victim.

He is accused of hitting, choking, and raping the girl at that home, then putting a bag over her head and driving her to another location. Rochester Police say that’s where he raped her again and put a barrel of a gun in her mouth, threatening to kill her. They also say he took pictures of these acts. U.S. Marshals took Hunt into custody on Sunday at a hotel in Gates.

“There were several crimes committed against a child, which is extremely upsetting for the community when things like this happen,” said Assistant District Attorney Janna Jehlen. “It’s upsetting for the first responders that were there reacting to the scene, it’s upsetting for our office. So right now, we’re just still working. Like I said, it’s an active investigation to try to bring some justice for this child and her family.”

News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke was in the courtroom for the arraignment. Watch News10NBC at 4 p.m. for her report.