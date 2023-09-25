Rochester trailblazer, Rosa Wims dies at 100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rosa Wims has died. She was a trailblazer, breaking ground for African American’s in the medical field.

Mayor Malik D. Evans joined City Councilmember Mitch Gruber to present a Proclamation to Rosa Wims on her 100th birthday last year.

Among her many life accomplishments, Wims was one of the first Black Licensed Professional Nurses (LPN) to work at Rochester Regional Health. She founded the Rosa Wims Family Wellness Center, and provided free Thanksgiving meals for up to 400 people at a time for over three decades.

Her family is working on a memorial service.