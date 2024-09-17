Rochester’s overnight veterinary clinic is moving to East Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services, the area’s only overnight emergency veterinary clinic, is moving from University Avenue in the city to West Commercial Street in East Rochester.

The clinic made the announcement on Monday. The new facility has twice as many exam rooms and surgery suites. It will also house nearly triple the number of overnight patients.

“REVS is glad to have already changed the lives of over 6,300 pet patients. Our new hospital will enable us to embrace our responsibility to help many more,” Dr. Bruce Ingersoll said.

The move also allows the non-profit to expand its hours of operation and hire more veterinarians. REVS hopes to move in by the end of the year.