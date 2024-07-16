Roseland Waterpark closed Tuesday after Monday’s storm damage

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Roseland Waterpark was closed on Tuesday after Monday’s storm caused access issues on Eastern Boulevard.

A damaged power line structure on Eastern Boulevard blocked the main entrance, making it impossible for guests to enter the park.

The storm caused extensive damage across Canandaigua, including fallen trees and downed power lines.

The waterpark plans to reopen Wednesday, pending the necessary clean-up of the park’s front entrance road.

