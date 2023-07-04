RPD: Crash on Arnett Boulevard involves stolen Kia running red light

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a crash on Tuesday morning in the southwest part of the city involved a Kia stolen out of East Rochester that ran a red light.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Arnett Boulevard and Rugby Avenue. They found one car with a 44-year-old man inside. They also found a car with no one inside, determining that people ran from the stolen car before officers arrived.

RPD says the stolen car was heading north on Rugby Avenue when it ran a red light, crashing into the other car that had a green light as it was traveling east on Arnett Boulevard. The 44-year-old driver was taken to Strong Hospital to treat upper body injuries. He is expected to be ok.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Leaders also say the automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.

RPD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 911.