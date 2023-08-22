RPD: Guns recovered after stolen Kia crashed around Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they recovered two handguns after a stolen Kia crashed on Tuesday in the city’s northeast side.

RPD says the Kia was reported stolen out of Irondequoit. Officers say they saw that car crash at the corner of Clifford Avenue and Nichols Street and the people inside ran.

Officers caught two of the car’s occupants, aged 23 and 24 and both city residents. The 23-year-old man had a warrant from criminal mischief and the 24-year-old had a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property.

An ambulance took one of the men to Strong Hospital because of minor injuries from the crash. Officers say they found two guns around the area of the crash. RPD is still investigating and no one has been charged yet.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Leaders also say the automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.