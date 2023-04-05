RPD: Kia and Hyundai used in two smash-and-grabs in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say cars intentionally crashed into two businesses in Rochester on Wednesday morning during related burglaries. One suspect is in custody.

RPD responded to the first burglary at 2:15 a.m. at a gas station on North Goodman Street. Officers found damage to the station’s doors but the car was gone. An investigation determined that people entered the station, stole items, and fled through an SUV and a white Kia.

Then, around 3 a.m., officers responded to another burglary at a Chili Avenue business. Officers say a Hyundai SUV crashed into the front of the business. The suspects fled in a white Kia that was likely the same as the one involved in the first burglary.

15 minutes later, officers spotted the white Kia rushing down State Street near Morrie Silver Way. The car failed to stop and while trying to escape police, it crashed into a wall on Mill Street. A passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody but the driver ran away.

The charges against the teen in custody are still being determined. No one was injured in the crash.

Authorities say thefts of Hyundai and Kia models have increased in the Rochester area because of how-to videos circulating on TikTok. As of late March, there were around 900 stolen cars in the city of Rochester, on pace to shatter last year’s total. That’s more than the number of car thefts in Buffalo and Syracuse combined.