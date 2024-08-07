RPD makes arrest after boy, 14, killed in stolen car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest after a 14-year-old boy died when he got trapped underneath a stolen car that crashed.

The rollover crash happened on Bloss Street back on May 3. RPD says Anthony Barnes Jr., 17, was behind the wheel of the stolen car and ran from the scene. He is charged with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Jazzmeir “Jazz” Mouzon-Henton died of his injuries in the hospital two days after the crash. News10NBC spoke with his parents, friends, and teachers at a balloon release in his memory.

“My boy was not involved with that car being stolen,” said his mother, Arica Brock, at the memorial in May. “Everybody looking at it as my boy was a bad boy. He got picked up from the park. Car was already stolen. He didn’t know.”

Rochester Police say that, when Barnes lost control of the car, five people inside the car ran away. They ranged in ages 11 to 15. A Monroe County Grad Jury unsealed the indictment on July 26. Barnes was already in custody at the time, accused of violating parole. He was arraigned and remains in jail.

Witnesses said the car was speeding and driving erratically with people hanging out of the windows. The car was reported stolen from a car lot the day of the crash.