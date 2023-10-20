RPD: Man found with ghost gun in pocket on Jefferson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they caught a man with a ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm without a serial number, on Jefferson Avenue around midnight on Friday.

Curtis Griffin Jr, 33, is now facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers say they were monitoring blue light cameras along Jefferson Avenue when they spotted a man displaying a handgun. RPD responded and, according to officers, found Griffin with a 9mm ghost gun loaded with 10 rounds in his pocket.

News10NBC Investigates: The rise of ghost guns in our community

Griffin was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He is prohibited from possessing a gun because of a 2013 conviction for assault. In addition, New York State law prohibits the possession of unfinished gun frames or receivers unless by a licensed gunsmith.