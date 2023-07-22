RPD arrests 17-year-old in connection to February murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is hosting a press conference about a significant murder arrest made Friday night.

Police say the arrest is linked to the murder of Jermaine Wilkins on February 18 at 275 Denver Street.

Wilkins was visiting family in Rochester when he was shot on Parsells Avenue and ran to Denver Street for help. Wilkins died on the front porch despite life-saving efforts performed by residents and first responders.

Before this, a vehicle was driving down Scio Street and stopped in front of school #25. A passenger got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots from a 9mm handgun at a man walking down the sidewalk.

The man being shot at was not hit.

Through police investigation, they found that the individual who fired the gunshots on Scio Street was the same person who shot and killed Jermaine Wilkins, less than seven hours later.

Police have identified that individual as 17-year-old Rochester resident Kyelon Marbury. Officials tracked him to a hotel in Henrietta.

Police say additional charges against the 17-year-old male suspect may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury. The police have known about this suspect for “some time.”

Marbury was charged with murder in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was arraigned and remanded on no bail, no release. Police say Marbury was brought to the Monroe County Children’s Facility in Rush.

Police explain there are still ongoing investigations into multiple other violent crimes involving guns, shootings, assaults, and stolen cars — which is why they have decided to release a mugshot of Marbury, despite being a minor.

Officials are asking anyone who was victimized by Marbury or any of his associates, or witnessed Marbury commit additional crimes, to contact the Major Crimes Unit.