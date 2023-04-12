RPD: Two people arrested after armed car theft led to police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are arrested in connection with an armed robbery, a stolen car, and a police chase around Dewey Avenue on Tuesday night.

Rochester Police say Willie Banks, 33, and Sion Gamble, 19, had a self-assembled “ghost gun” and a significant quantity of narcotics when they were arrested. According to RPD, the suspects’ car crashed into a parked car during a police chase which led to a foot chase.

It all started when someone reported an armed robbery at a building on Dewey Avenue off Bennington Drive around 7 p.m. The victim said two suspects entered the building with handguns and stole property including his SUV.

Soon, officers spotted the SUV driving around Dewey Avenue and Seneca Park. When officers tried to stop the car, it sped off and eventually crashed in Argo Park. After the Banks and Gamble were arrested, they were taken to Monroe County Jail.

While investigating the robbery, police also found evidence of shots fired on Dewey Avenue.

Both Banks and Gamble were charged with robbery, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and grand larceny. Banks was previously convicted of assault and robbery in 2010. He was released from parole in 2022.

The suspects will be arraigned in city court on Wednesday.