RPD will announce reward after bus driver shot by BB gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police will speak on Monday morning to announce a reward for help with finding the man who shot an RTS bus driver in the face with a BB gun.

The driver was shot the afternoon of June 18 at the stop near Bay and Mona Streets. The driver told News10NBC that he spent hours in the hospital as doctors worked to remove one of the pellets.

The driver, a longtime RTS employee in his 60s, opened the door to let someone on. Before he could pull away from the curb, a younger man approached the bus. As soon as he opened the doors, police say the man pulled out what looks to be a BB gun and started shooting.

RPD will speak at 9 a.m. to announce the reward for what they call an unprovoked attack.