RPD will release body-worn camera footage after suspect shot during struggle with officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is responding to criticism from three city council members after a suspect was shot and wounded during a struggle with an officer on First Street on Monday night.

Council members Stanley Martin, Kim Smith, and Mary Lupien are calling the shooting “unacceptable” and “not normal.”

They’re calling on RPD to turn over all body-worn camera footage of what happened on Monday night to the Police Accountability Board. In a statement, the council members said:

“Police are equipped with non-lethal weapons intended to preserve life, yet these shootings continue to occur, causing irreparable harm to the victims, their families and the Rochester community at large.”

Investigators say the 26-year-old man ran from an officer during a shots fired investigation. They say the officer tried to use a Taser on him but was not successful.

That’s when the officer fired a shot. The suspect is still in the hospital in stable condition. RPD says the body-worn camera footage will be released in the coming days, and says until then, any speculation is irresponsible and dangerous to our community.