RPD will release photo of person wanted in Maplewood Park mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police will release a photo on Wednesday of the suspect they’re looking for in the Maplewood Park mass shooting. Police will speak at 12:30 p.m. to give an update on the investigation.

The shooting killed Phylicia Council, 33, and Tyasia Manning, 25. Several others were injured. It happened as hundreds of people had come out for a community picnic on Sunday, July 28.

Manning’s mother spoke with News10NBC, describing her as an artistic person who was always good with kids. She is pleading for the community to come forward with any information that could help to catch the shooter or shooters. Mayor Malik Evans said Manning worked with youth at city R-Centers.

News10NBC also spoke with Phylicia Council’s father, who remembers her as a loving person who worked with special needs children at a Hillside group home for ten years.

“This is my baby girl. I’m not supposed to be burying her. She’s supposed to be burying me,” he said.