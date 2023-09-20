RPO’s centennial season begins Thursday with performance of Beethoven

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s centennial season begins on Thursday night with a performance of Beethoven’s “Eroica”.

The performance at Kodak Hall within the Eastman Theatre begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Saturday. The RPO will perform with guest soloist Alisa Weilerstein, a Rochester native and acclaimed cello player who has performed across the world. You can get tickets here.

The RPO is celebrating its 100 years of making music with other much-anticipated shows this season. The orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 30. You can see the season’s schedule here.

Earlier in September, renowned opera singer and Rochester native Renée Fleming performed with the orchestra. Fleming will receive a Kennedy Center Honor in December.