Rush-Henrietta will hold revised school budget vote on Tuesday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — People living in the Rush-Henrietta School District can vote on a revised budget proposal on Tuesday after the original proposal was voted down.

Voters can cast their ballot from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Transportation and Operations Center on Lehigh Station Road. The revised budget cut $1.3 million from the first spending proposal. The district will adopt a contingency budget if this budget fails.

The Rush-Henrietta Central School District’s 2024-2025 budget was the only spending plan across the area not to pass, failing by just 15 votes. News10NBC spoke with residents who were concerned over the proposed $10 million increase in the district’s budget compared to the previous year and the proposed increase in salary for administration.