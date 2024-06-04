Safety a priority for Pride in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is known for its festivals during the summer. And with the onset of Pride, festival organizers want to ensure a safe time for all.

The United States Attorney’s Office recently came forward with a PSA, reminding the community of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That prohibits discrimination for race, religion, or sex.

It’s especially important for Pride Month because this is a time when tensions can escalate.

“When we are looking at a hate crime, we are looking at something we can charge,” said U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, for the Western District of New York. “However, I think I should make it clear, that we are also interested in hate incidents because even if we can’t charge those people, if the public comes forward, we can at least do an investigation and have people on our radar, who might elevate to a hate crime.”

Ross said she recently added three attorneys to focus solely on civil rights cases.

Ross said the hate crimes aren’t just a concern for Pride Month. Rather, they’re present all year round.

The threats can come in the form of a tweet (X), Facebook post, banner in the street, or people shouting on the street. She said a good rule of thumb is if you see something, say something.

June may be Pride month nationwide, but Rochester celebrates with a parade and festival in July.

The tradition started over scheduling issues. Organizers wanted everyone to feel free to attend other parades around the state, and Rochester always found a spot in July. The hope was it would bring more tourists.

At Trillium Health, President and CEO Jason Barnecut-Kearns has been helping with planning.

“We work closely with Rochester Police Department, just to ensure we are aware of any situations, but we see safety as a priority,” said Barnecut-Kearns.

This year, the venue will be bigger, starting at Science Parkway downtown, going north on South Ave, and ending at Highland Park.

“We’ve always had pride in Rochester, that’s always been key; The Out Alliance, the Gay Alliance of Genesee Valley, some of the roots there,” said Barnecut-Kearns.

The theme for Rochester Pride this year is Pride Galaxy. Parade-goers are encouraged to go dressed up in their best outer space costumes.

More information can be found at this link.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.