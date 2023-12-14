Santa Stampede returns to Fleet Feet on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Santa Stampede returns on Sunday. The three mile run and walk starts at the Fleet Feet at the Culver Road Armory and is expected to draw over 270 people wearing Santa costumes.

The run begins at 10 a.m. It aims to spread holiday cheer and to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center with the goal of raising $2,000. Runners are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped fleece blanket, plain sweatpants, leggings, or sweatshirts for donation to Bivona.

You can register for the run and see a course map here. Registration comes with a Santa suit and access to raffles and other activates. After the run, all Santas are welcome back to Fleet Feet for festive activates.