School year begins at Churchville-Chili with Dr. Peluso as the new superintendent

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — The Churchville-Chili Central School District is beginning the new school year on Thursday with a new superintendent. Dr. Carmine Peluso took on the role after deciding to leave the Rochester City School District.

There are some improvements at Churchville-Chili this year including new turf fields in the athletic complex and major renovations at the middle school. Both were part of the district’s multi-year capital improvement project.

News10NBC spoke with Peluso earlier this week about the transition.

“For me, it’s about connecting with the community, being able to put faces with names getting to spaces and really being able to rally around one school and one school district. It has been great,” he said.

The district is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Other school districts starting on Thursday include Canandaigua, Pittsford, and Dansville.