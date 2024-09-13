Second man charged with deadly shooting on Cuba Place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man set to be released from jail on Friday will be kept behind bars, charged with the deadly shooting on Cuba Place off Joseph Avenue.

Timothy Brooks, 20, is the second person charged with the second-degree murder of 39-year-old James Jackson Jr. He was shot and killed inside his car, which ended up crashing into a pole, on Aug. 30. Brooks was arrested on Sunday in connection with a gunpoint robbery on Upper Falls Boulevard but, before his release, police identified him as a murder suspect.

According to a criminal complaint, Brooks was with 17-year-old Raphael Marquez during an attempted robbery, during which Jackson was killed. Brooks will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Saturday.

Marquez was arrested on Monday and brought to the Monroe County Children’s Center.