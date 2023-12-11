Second trial for man accused of 1980s murder will begin in February after mistrial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The second trial for Timothy Williams, the man accused of raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in 1984, will begin on Feb. 27.
It comes after the judge declared a mistrial last week for misconduct from more than one juror. The details remain behind closed doors and a mistrial happens when either the jury is unable to reach a verdict or jurors go against the rules.
Police announced the arrest of Williams in 2020, nearly four decades after Wendy Jerome was killed. She left her Denver Street home Thanksgiving night to go to a nearby friend’s house. Her body was found near School 33 on Webster Avenue.
Investigators used Familial DNA testing to identify Williams as a suspect. Familial DNA means using a family tree to narrow down your leads, when DNA testing fails to provide a direct match.
