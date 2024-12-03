SEE VIDEO: Tractor-trailer crashes into Thruway truck near Buffalo; No workers injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority is reminding drivers to move over for workers after sharing a video of a tractor-trailer hitting a stopped Thruway attenuator truck near Buffalo.

The Thruway Authority says the truck was the only thing protecting a maintenance crew working on I-190. No one was injured. The Thruway Authority posted the video on Facebook on Tuesday, two weeks after the crash happened.

“There is no excuse. When you see flashing lights, work zone signs, or reflective gear, slow down and move over if safe. Lives depend on it,” the post said.

The Thruway Authority says the truck didn’t move over despite signs about a work zone and lane closure ahead.

Last month, the Thruway Authority’s board approved a five-year capital plan that included $4.1 million for employee safety. The agency plans to buy equipment to keep workers safe including new impact attenuators, arrow board trailers, and speed feedback signs.

Back in May, a Thruway worker was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in May on I-90 near Henrietta while setting up a work zone. A second worker was injured.